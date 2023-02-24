Share:

ISLAMABAD - To celebrate the 63rd Birthday of Emperor Naruhito, the Am­bassador of Japan WADA Mit­suhiro hosted a reception here yesterday.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Min­ister for Human Rights, was the chief guest on the occasion. The reception was attended by the Ministers, Parliamentarians, se­nior government officials, mem­bers of the diplomatic communi­ty and other dignitaries from the public and private sector.

Ambassador WADA together with the distinguished guests cut a cake to mark His Majesty the Em­peror’s Birthday, which is on Feb­ruary 23rd.

Since his accession to the throne on 1st May 2019 as the 126th Em­peror of Japan, His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito stands as the symbol of Japan and the unity of the people. His Majesty and the Imperial Family also facilitate the good relations with foreign coun­tries including Pakistan.

While welcoming the guests on the occasion, Ambassador WADA stressed Japanese businesses’ high expectations in new business opportunities in Pakistan, refer­ring to recent investments by Jap­anese companies.

The Ambassador also empha­sized that among the approxi­mately USD 77 million that was announced at Geneva Conference, around half of its humanitarian and rehabilitation assistance has already been disbursed.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for show­ing their trust and affinity toward Japan, and stated the commitment to continue his efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations. In his address, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that Pakistan and Ja­pan have traditionally strong ties.

He thanked Japan for helping Pakistan amid the floods and eco­nomic crises. The minister greeted the people and the government on Japan on the birthday of the Em­peror.