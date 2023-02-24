Share:

PESHAWAR - The Agronomy section of the Agricul­ture Department, Bacha Khan Univer­sity (BKU), Charsadda has succeeded in its experiments of making green tea from olive leaves.

During the special ceremony of achieving the feat wherein the Chair­man of the Agronomy Department, Dr Iftikhar Alam, Dr Ikram Ullah, Attaul­lah Jan, scholars, and students were present, Professor Dr Wajid Ali Khan said that the work on making green tea from olive leaves was started near­ly two years back and at last the exper­iments met with success.

He said the reason behind conduct­ing the experiments was to provide low-cost and effective curable medica­tion to diabetes and blood pressure pa­tients. Chairman of the department, Dr Iftikhar Alam said the students of PhD and MPhil have been assigned the re­sponsibility to further research ol­ive tea and its benefits to improve the quality of this magical tea.