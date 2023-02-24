Share:

Pakistan is a resource-rich country and possesses a strategic geographic location. Nature has bestowed us with many economic generators that can help us to end monetary-based problems. The land of Sindh and Punjab is fertile; the shores of Karachi, Pasni, Jiwani, Omara, and Gawadar are the gateway to the Persian Gulf, and the tourism terrains of northern areas are resource rich; The barren and stony land of Balochistan has the precious mineral resources. Unfortunately, They are either untapped or improperly tapped reservoirs of the economy.

Taking a glance at one of the overlooked economic sectors i.e. The blue economy, the world bank defines the blue economy as “ It is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health.” The concept of the blue economy is one of the emerging concepts nowadays. Pakistan’s geographical location in the Indian Ocean is very prodigious in terms of utilizing the benefits of the blue economy. Pakistan owns an 1100 km long coastal line. The only economic activity related to this coastal line is bound to trade alone. The geostrategic position is acting as a conduit between the Central Asian Republics and the gulf countries. The coastal areas are restricted to portal activities neglecting several other benefits that can be harnessed from them.

The blue economy encompasses many activities like Renewable energy, Fisheries, Maritime transport, Tourism, etc. Taking a few instances in Pakistani setup, the shipbreaking facilities alone can contribute $100 million at present. The seafood industry possesses the potential to contribute 1.8% to the GDP with more than one billion dollars. However, less than half a billion dollars are generated by this industry. It is noted that more than 60 000 tons of fish are caught annually worth $2-2.5, improper policy plan has restricted it to $0.5 billion only.

Pakistan is badly entrapped in an economic crisis, and an undivided heed over such industries can help us get ourselves out of the economic quagmire.

KASHISH ALI,

Kashmore.