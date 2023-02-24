Share:

ATTOCK - SAPM to Prime Minister for overseas Paki­stanis and Human Resource Sardar Saleem Haidar has said that the issue of BOP Mithial financial scam will be taken up at proper level and the high ups of the BOP have been directed to take prompt action to give re­lief to the innocent account holders who have been de­prived of millions of rupees by the manager. He said this while talking to newsmen. He said the absconding bank manager will be arrested soon and will be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, MNA Major Tahir Sadiq has said that this financial scam has not been done by a single per­son and a gang is involved in it. The authorities of Bank of Punjab and CM Punjab should immediately take no­tice of this and form a com­mittee to expose this gang and recover the looted amount of the victims.