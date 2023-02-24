Share:

In a democratic country, when a leader is careless of his political capital takes tough decisions and brings prosperity, and unifies the country, democracy rewards him/her in form of gaining charge of the country again because it is by the people and for the people. However, something adversely happened in Brazil when De Silva Bolsonaro known as Lula Brazil attacked by the angry masses.

The following are the takeaways that have been taken from the attack. Firstly, despite bringing prosperity to the country, Lula narrowly wins the election against his opponent who polarized, undermined economically Brazil, and attacked nature (the Amazon) which means that democracy is not delivering well.

Secondly, the world’s most powerful democracy has been undermined by the recent political turmoil in Brazil because on 6 January 2021, Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the capital city and subverted law and order in the capital of the most powerful democracy, but those who attacked the world’s powerful democracy remained untouched partially. While in Brazil, relatively to the US more people have been brought into the realm of law.

Lastly, the new year came up with a new breakthrough in developing countries such as Brazil still technology is not enough mature to couple it with democratic practices like the election and it gives an excuse to the opposing side to exploit its rival by blaming technology.

IMAD ALI,

Swat.