SWABI - The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of Engineering Sci­ences and Technology’s Career Fair attracted approximate­ly 80 multinational and national companies from across the country. Eric Zong, Huawei’s director of Pakistan partner de­velopment, officially opened the event.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished company of­ficials, pro-rectors, deans and heads of departments, facul­ty members, research associates, Engineers, directors, mem­bers of the Career Fair committee, and students. Companies’ representatives interacted with academia and interviewed fi­nal-year students for jobs in their respective organisations.

The final-year students are expected to complete their BS studies in various engineering and management sciences dis­ciplines in June of this year.

Officials from the companies stated that it was a truly ex­traordinary day in the Institute’s academic calendar because, on the one hand, unemployment in the country has reached alarming proportions, while on the other, representatives from the companies were conducting interviews with stu­dents to hire them before completing their BS engineering.

Eric Zong and Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid enquired about the companies’ hiring processes and cultures, as well as how they are incorporating new emerging technologies in their organisations while facing numerous challenges. During the Career Fair, Director Eric Zong praised the gathering of aca­demia and industry on one platform.

Tahir Irfan, VC of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, stated that there is no shortage of talent, Paki­stanis are incredible, and the country is rich in natural re­sources.

Prof Khalid stated that there is an urgent need to strength­en academic-industry collaboration. He went into great de­tail about Artificial Intelligence, GIK Institute’s ongoing in­novation trends, and emerging technologies. “The career fair has given companies an excellent opportunity to inter­act with students and hire them while keeping their needs in mind,” he stated.