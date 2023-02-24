Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal while taking notice over the increasing number of com­plaints by the citizens has con­stituted a High Powered Facili­tation Committee for their quick resolution.

The said committee will be headed by Chairman CDA him­self while it will be comprised of Member Planning, Member Estate, Member Engineering, Member En­vironment, Director General Law and Deputy Director General of concerned formations.

Deputy Director General (Coor­dination) Yasir Farhad who has re­cently been appointed by Chair­man CDA will be the secretary of said High Powered Facilitation Committee and he will be respon­sible to give secretarial support to the working of this committee.

Chairman CDA in his first month in office has observed that there are a lot of problems to the citizens regarding trivial matters i.e. allotment and pos­session of plots including ap­provals of building plans, illegal occupations, delays in issuance of the layout plans of the hous­ing societies.

Similarly, the committee will also listen to complaints of en­croachment problems in differ­ent areas and natural streams of Islamabad. In order to keep the environment of Islamabad green and more beautiful, the com­plaints related to plantations, il­legal cutting of trees and envi­ronmental pollution will also be addressed by this committee. The committee will also listen to the problems of the affectees of Islamabad on a priority basis.

After the consultation of the High Powered Facilitation Com­mittee, the citizens will be able to submit their complaints to the secretary of the committee. The meeting of the committee will be held every week in which all the complaints will be dis­cussed in detail. The secretary of the committee will also keep a record of all the complaints and the progress made on them. Similarly, the secretary of the committee will resolve the cit­izen’s complaints immediately with the concerned DG.