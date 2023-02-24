Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Com­mittee (PAC) on Thursday directed the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) author­ities to conduct swift investi­gations against plunderers of national exchequer to bring their corruption cases into log­ical conclusion without more delay. The meeting was chaired by PAC chairman, MNA Noor Alam Khan, who directed the authorities concerned that there should not be a soft cor­ner for the looters who were in­volved in massive corruption charges irrespective of their political and any other affili­ation. The Chairman PAC said NAB was authorized to check his assets and accounts and i will have no objection to it as my hands are clean, and I have already appeared before NAB in the past,” Noor Alam said. He also directed that strict disciplinary action should be launched against those creating obstacles in accountability pro­cess as it could not be stopped on anyone’s wish. Noor Alam Khan said the country was con­fronting multiple challenges and everybody should contrib­ute their services for its welfare and progress.