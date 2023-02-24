Share:

LAHORE - Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren, was awarded a gold medal by the Pakistan China Foundation in recognition of his efforts to promote Pakistan-China friendship and people-to-people relations in a short period of time. The Foundation’s delegation met the Chinese Consul General under the leadership of Founder Chairman Nadeem A Sheikh. Among the participants were Vice Chairman of the Foundation Asif Haroon, General Secretary Mohammad Qasim. Head of Political Section Mr. Du Yue, Attaché Mr. Chen Bo and journalist Khawar Abbas Sandhu of Nawai Waqt Group were also present. Pakistan-China Foundation appreciated the positive reporting of The Nation and Nawai Waqt for playing an excellent role in the promotion of PakistanChina friendship and awarded a medal to Khawar Abbas Sandhu in recognition of the best journalistic services in this context between the two countries.

Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren welcomed Pakistan-China Foundation to Punjab and said that he values those who play an effective role in Pakistan China relations. The Chinese Consulate Lahore recently organized a two-day exhibition of China’s Intangible Cultural Heritage under the theme “Chinese Culture and Traditional Crafts” at the Art Gallery, Alhamra Arts Council Lahore.

He said that China-Pakistan cultural relations should be encouraged and measures to improve it further. On this occasion, Chairman Pakistan China Foundation Nadeem A. Sheikh said that Punjab is the biggest province and his foundation is willing to work here. A lot of work has been done in collaboration with the Chinese Consulate Karachi in Sindh.

A question and answer competition was held among students in Sindh in which thousands of children participated. Prizes were given to successful students in competition, while one student was sent on a trip to Beijing, all expenses of which were paid by foundation. Now the foundation has expanded its scope and they plan to do some programs related to students in Punjab soon. In this regard, every section of life, especially the media, will be engaged.