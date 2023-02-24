PESHAWAR - Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari paid a visit to the Directorate General of Population Welfare, here on Thursday.
Bukhari visited various sections of the Directorate General, where senior officials briefed him on daily operations. The introductory meeting in the Directorate General of Population Welfare was presided over by the Adviser to the Chief Minister for Population Welfare. The Director General of Population Welfare briefed the Advisor for Population Welfare on the performance, goals, and objectives of the Population Welfare directorate during the meeting.
The Director General of Population Welfare briefed the Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the department’s history, organisational structure, Family Planning, Reproductive Health activities, demographic profile, and current development budget. Jarar Hussain Bukhari, Advisor to the Chief Minister, praised the department’s efforts.