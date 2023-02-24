Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Popu­lation Welfare Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari paid a visit to the Direc­torate General of Population Wel­fare, here on Thursday.

Bukhari visited various sections of the Directorate General, where senior officials briefed him on dai­ly operations. The introductory meeting in the Directorate Gener­al of Population Welfare was pre­sided over by the Adviser to the Chief Minister for Population Wel­fare. The Director General of Pop­ulation Welfare briefed the Advi­sor for Population Welfare on the performance, goals, and objectives of the Population Welfare directo­rate during the meeting.

The Director General of Popula­tion Welfare briefed the Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa on the department’s history, organisational structure, Family Planning, Reproductive Health ac­tivities, demographic profile, and current development budget. Ja­rar Hussain Bukhari, Advisor to the Chief Minister, praised the de­partment’s efforts.