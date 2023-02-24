PESHAWAR - Commissioner Bannu Division Parvez Sabat Khel has directed divisional and district administrations to take all necessary steps to ensure the orderly and peaceful conduct of the mega Tablighi gathering in Bannu district. He said that all resources should be used to ensure the peaceful conclusion of the gathering planned for Friday (today) and tomorrow at the Hamza Tablighi Centre in Bannu.
He stated that other facilities, such as a traffic plan, have been arranged for the gathering’s participants to come and move around without difficulty. He also directed that all departments involved carry out their responsibilities diligently.
Meanwhile, in his message, Commissioner Bannu stated that Islam teaches us peace, development, and prosperity. The successful holding of a large-scale Tablighi meeting will also demonstrate the achievement of good goals for society, he said, and he directed all authorities to participate fully in cooperating with the assigned duties in good faith and receive rewards.
The Commissioner stated that all departments intend to remain vigilant until the three-day preaching gathering in the Bannu district concludes peacefully and purposefully. He stated that this grand Tablighi gathering is being organised in Hamza Tablighi Centre after a long time to obtain the pleasure of Allah Almighty.
Members of Tablighi from all over the country are expected to attend. And people will humbly ask Almighty Allah for prayers, forgiveness, and supplications so that there will be a success in both worlds.