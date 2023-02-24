Share:

PESHAWAR - Com­missioner Bannu Division Parvez Sa­bat Khel has directed divisional and district administrations to take all nec­essary steps to ensure the orderly and peaceful conduct of the mega Tablighi gathering in Bannu district. He said that all resources should be used to ensure the peaceful conclusion of the gather­ing planned for Friday (today) and to­morrow at the Hamza Tablighi Centre in Bannu.

He stated that other facilities, such as a traffic plan, have been arranged for the gathering’s participants to come and move around without difficulty. He also directed that all departments in­volved carry out their responsibilities diligently.

Meanwhile, in his message, Commis­sioner Bannu stated that Islam teaches us peace, development, and prosperity. The successful holding of a large-scale Tablighi meeting will also demonstrate the achievement of good goals for soci­ety, he said, and he directed all author­ities to participate fully in cooperating with the assigned duties in good faith and receive rewards.

The Commissioner stated that all de­partments intend to remain vigilant un­til the three-day preaching gathering in the Bannu district concludes peaceful­ly and purposefully. He stated that this grand Tablighi gathering is being organ­ised in Hamza Tablighi Centre after a long time to obtain the pleasure of Al­lah Almighty.

Members of Tablighi from all over the country are expected to attend. And people will humbly ask Almighty Allah for prayers, forgiveness, and supplica­tions so that there will be a success in both worlds.