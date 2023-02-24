Share:

PESHAWAR - Deputy Com­missioner Peshawar, Furqan Ashraf on Thursday imposed Sec­tion 144 Cr. PC in the district and banned all sorts of gatherings of more than five people initially for five days.

A notification issued here said that the ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent a breach of peace in the wake of reports of protest demon­strations by some political work­ers and could cause a law and or­der situation and might result in any mishap. It said that anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against Section 188 P.P.C. The order would come into force immediately and remain en­forced for five days unless modi­fied or withdrawn.