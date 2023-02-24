Share:

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the measures taken regarding the availability and supply of flour and urea at fixed rates in the district. The DC Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that on the instructions of the Punjab government, full measures were being taken to supply food items to the public and fertilisers to the farmers at fixed rates. He directed the officers concerned to ensure that the rate lists should be displayed at prominent places in the shops and to make the monitoring of the auction process transparent in the vegetable market.

Legal action should be taken against any shopkeeper and fertiliser dealers who was found guilty of selling on high prices or hoarding so that essential items could be supplied to the public at official rates, DC warned. Additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, officers of other concerned departments including agriculture and representatives of farmers also participated in the meeting. FASCIST INDIAN FORCES USING RAPE AS WAR WEAPON: MUSHAAL Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the fascist Indian forces were using rape as a weapon of war to humiliate the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and suppress the powerful dissenting voices to defuse the flames of freedom struggle.

Speaking at a Roundtable Debate titled “Targeting Vulnerable Groups as a Weapon of War: Indian’s Abuse and Impunity in Kashmir organized by Legal Forum for Kashmir-LFK” on the occasion of the Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day observed on both sides of Kashmir here on Thursday, she said that the notorious army forces were committing such heinous war crimes under the protection of draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), giving complete impunity to the brutal forces from accountability,said a press release.