Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday attempts to sabotage the findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report through deliberate tampering were underway.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier recalled the assassination attempt on him, saying, "If anyone still has any doubts about who was responsible for my assassination attempt, just see what is happening with the JIT report."

Speaking about the anti-terrorism court (ATC), Mr Khan said, "The JIT report should be submitted before the ATC."

Mentioning the inquiry, Mr Khan said, "The prosecutor general, after an independent inquiry, found four officers guilty of destroying evidence and asked for action against them."

"But powerful forces have forced the caretaker Punjab government to reconstitute the JIT to include all four of these officers, with one of them, Syed Khurram Ali, as the convener," Mr Khan said, expressing his reservations.