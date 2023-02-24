Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari visited Shalimar police station and Eagle Squad in com­pliance with the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan here on Thursday.

During the visit, SSP Operations, SP Plan and Patrolling and oth­er senior police officers were also present. On the occasion CPO Op­erations reviewed the steps taken for the facilities of police person­nel and public. During the visit, he also met with the staff of Shalimar police station, eagle squad and wireless staff and received a brief­ing on all administrative matters.

CPO Operations also checked the records and visited the differ­ent rooms and mess and issued directions to senior officers, stat­ing that more steps should be tak­en to improve the quality of the mess. “The quality of food at the mess should be improved in ac­cordance with prescribed hygien­ic standards, and residential facili­ties for police officials should also be ensured.”

He further said that the wel­fare of police personnel is among the top priorities of the Islamabad capital police. On this occasion, he directed the officers to make the dispute resolution centers more active and the problems faced by citizens should be resolved on pri­ority basis.