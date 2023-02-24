ISLAMABAD - The Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari visited Shalimar police station and Eagle Squad in compliance with the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan here on Thursday.
During the visit, SSP Operations, SP Plan and Patrolling and other senior police officers were also present. On the occasion CPO Operations reviewed the steps taken for the facilities of police personnel and public. During the visit, he also met with the staff of Shalimar police station, eagle squad and wireless staff and received a briefing on all administrative matters.
CPO Operations also checked the records and visited the different rooms and mess and issued directions to senior officers, stating that more steps should be taken to improve the quality of the mess. “The quality of food at the mess should be improved in accordance with prescribed hygienic standards, and residential facilities for police officials should also be ensured.”
He further said that the welfare of police personnel is among the top priorities of the Islamabad capital police. On this occasion, he directed the officers to make the dispute resolution centers more active and the problems faced by citizens should be resolved on priority basis.