QUETTA - Digital OPG X-ray ma­chine has been installed at government-run Civil Hospital Quetta here on Thursday. Medical Superintendent (MS) of Civil Hospital, Dr Ja­ved Akhtar and Head of the Dental Department Professor Dr Rauf Shah inaugurated the new digital OPG X-ray ma­chine in the Dental OPD. Talking to media, MS said, “The installation of a new digital OPG X-ray will provide best treat­ment facilities to the patients.” “With the help of new digital OPG x-ray, doctors will be able to diagnose diseases in a better way,” he added. DMS Admin Dr Meh­boob Qambrani, DMS Operation Dr Garmik Das, DMS General Dr Sarwar, Dental Depart­ment Professor Dr Nas­rullah Mengal, Dr Abdul Samad Gachki, Dr Nizam Mulk, Dr Waseem Uzza­man, Dr Abdul Hafeez, R.M OPD Dr Iqbal Kasi were also present