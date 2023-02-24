Share:

KARACHI-The prices of life-saving drugs have also witnessed a sharp rise after rates of basic commodities in Karachi went up, making it more challenging for those living in poverty to receive medical care on Thursday.

According to details, the price of the tuberculosis medicine Benzibiotic has increased from Rs50 to Rs250.

Basic painkillers like Panadol and Paracetamol were previously priced at Rs16 and they are now being sold for Rs50, while Panadol syrup was previously priced at Rs92 and is now available at Rs117. Similarly, Colic drops to treat children’s stomach pain used to cost R.60; it now costs 180 rupees.

Additionally, Citi scan injection, which once cost Rs6,000, is now being sold at Rs9,000. The price of Calpol has increased from Rs60 to Rs83. The pharmacists said that prices of medicines have increased by 40 percent.