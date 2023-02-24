ISLAMABAD - The participants comprising experts, academia and students at the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) public hearing of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report of a skyscraper project to be built in DHA-III lambasted the project proponent over poor performance.
The public hearing was presided over by Deputy Director, EIA and Monitoring Khalid Mehmood Chaudhary, Deputy Director Legal Aamir Abbas Khan along with the representatives of the One Serene Residence project proponent. The public hearing under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 and review of IEE/EIA Regulations, 2000 includes a detailed account of existing environmental conditions, a project description, an analysis of the impacts and proposed mitigation measures to be implemented during the project execution. One Serene Residence Project is a 14-storey high-rise residential project intended to facilitate the residents of the federal capital with the most modern residential area with all the required facilities in one place. The project consists of 238 units with green spaces, pools, lounge and terrace areas, two basements, a lower ground floor, a ground floor, a mezzanine floor and 10 upper floors.