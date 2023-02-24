Share:

ISLAMABAD - The participants comprising experts, ac­ademia and students at the Pakistan En­vironmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) public hearing of the environmental im­pact assessment (EIA) report of a sky­scraper project to be built in DHA-III lam­basted the project proponent over poor performance.

The public hearing was presided over by Deputy Director, EIA and Monitoring Kha­lid Mehmood Chaudhary, Deputy Director Legal Aamir Abbas Khan along with the representatives of the One Serene Resi­dence project proponent. The public hear­ing under the Pakistan Environmental Pro­tection Act, 1997 and review of IEE/EIA Regulations, 2000 includes a detailed ac­count of existing environmental conditions, a project description, an analysis of the im­pacts and proposed mitigation measures to be implemented during the project ex­ecution. One Serene Residence Project is a 14-storey high-rise residential project in­tended to facilitate the residents of the fed­eral capital with the most modern residen­tial area with all the required facilities in one place. The project consists of 238 units with green spaces, pools, lounge and ter­race areas, two basements, a lower ground floor, a ground floor, a mezzanine floor and 10 upper floors.