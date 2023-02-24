Share:

The Barkhan killings are still shrouded in mystery, with the issue getting more convoluted as more facts come to life. What were initially thought to be three bullet-ridden bodies of a woman named Gran Naz and her two sons with a reported video of the victim accusing Balochistan’s Minister for Construction and Communications, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran of holding her and torturing her in his private jail are now thought to be other victims entirely.

The station house officer (SHO) was quick to act when informed about the dead bodies reportedly lying in bags at a private jail, and he released a statement according to which proper investigations will be carried out. However, with the police still unsure of who the victims really are, finding who was responsible might be even more complicated than usual.

It is, however, vital that we do not let this slip under the rug because of all the confusion; we can no longer work with investigations that produce little results against those that are clearly involved in crime, if not directly responsible for it. The family of the suspected victim has demanded justice and has accused the provincial minister of the crime, which is why the new facts should not exonerate him or leave him out of the investigation.

There is no denying the fact that the abuse of power and human rights violations against Baloch citizens is much more commonplace in comparison to other regions. Some of the most powerful individuals in the province have been accused of horrifying crimes, and this occasion is no different. There has to be more accountability and this case will prove to be a litmus test for the provincial police force in the days to come. Minister Khetran will be under remand for the next ten days. The provincial authorities must get to the truth at this time and provide justice.