ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division on Thursday withdrew two notifications regarding suspension and transfer from government of the Punjab to the federal govern­ment of a BS-21 officer of police service Ghulam Mah­mood Dogar.

The notifications are in consequence of an apex court order in which Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was reinstated as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on last Friday.

Earlier, the Punjab caretaker chief minister appoint­ed Bilal Siddique Kamyana as the Lahore CCPO and ordered the transfer of ‘PTI’s blue-eyed officer Dogar.

However, referring to the order for Dogar’s transfer, the court said that the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) had given verbal approval to a verbal re­quest. “The power to order transfers belongs to the election commission, not the chief election commis­sioner (CEC),” the court said, adding that the ECP did not delegate its powers in writing to the CEC.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case related to Dogar’s transfer and suspended the order to transfer former Lahore Capi­tal City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dog­ar and reinstated him as the Lahore CCPO.

Now, Establishment formally withdraw its two ear­lier issued notifications on 20-09-2022 and 05-11-2022. “The division’s notification dated 20-09-2022 whereby Mr Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was trans­ferred from government of Punjab and he was di­rected to report to Establishment Division is hereby withdrawn,” a notification reads.

In second notification it is stated; “The division’s notification dated 05-11-2022 whereby Ghulam Mahmood Dogar presently posted under Punjab gov­ernment was placed under suspension is hereby withdrawn. “