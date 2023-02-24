ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division on Thursday withdrew two notifications regarding suspension and transfer from government of the Punjab to the federal government of a BS-21 officer of police service Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.
The notifications are in consequence of an apex court order in which Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was reinstated as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on last Friday.
Earlier, the Punjab caretaker chief minister appointed Bilal Siddique Kamyana as the Lahore CCPO and ordered the transfer of ‘PTI’s blue-eyed officer Dogar.
However, referring to the order for Dogar’s transfer, the court said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given verbal approval to a verbal request. “The power to order transfers belongs to the election commission, not the chief election commissioner (CEC),” the court said, adding that the ECP did not delegate its powers in writing to the CEC.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan heard the case related to Dogar’s transfer and suspended the order to transfer former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and reinstated him as the Lahore CCPO.
Now, Establishment formally withdraw its two earlier issued notifications on 20-09-2022 and 05-11-2022. “The division’s notification dated 20-09-2022 whereby Mr Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was transferred from government of Punjab and he was directed to report to Establishment Division is hereby withdrawn,” a notification reads.
In second notification it is stated; “The division’s notification dated 05-11-2022 whereby Ghulam Mahmood Dogar presently posted under Punjab government was placed under suspension is hereby withdrawn. “