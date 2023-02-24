PESHAWAR - The Excise Department of Peshawar has successfully foiled attempts to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the city.
In two separate operations, a total of 20 kg 400 grams of hashish was recovered, and two accused were arrested. According to Excise Spokesman, the first operation was carried out near Secretary Bridge, where 8400 grams of hashish were recovered from the vehicle. The second operation was conducted near Ring Road Hayatabad Toll Plaza, where 12,000 grams of hashish were recovered from smugglers’ vehicles.
Both suspects were arrested in these operations, and cases have been registered against them.