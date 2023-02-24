Share:

PESHAWAR - The Excise De­partment of Peshawar has suc­cessfully foiled attempts to smug­gle large quantities of drugs into the city.

In two separate operations, a to­tal of 20 kg 400 grams of hashish was recovered, and two accused were arrested. According to Ex­cise Spokesman, the first opera­tion was carried out near Secre­tary Bridge, where 8400 grams of hashish were recovered from the vehicle. The second opera­tion was conducted near Ring Road Hayatabad Toll Plaza, where 12,000 grams of hashish were re­covered from smugglers’ vehicles.

Both suspects were arrested in these operations, and cases have been registered against them.