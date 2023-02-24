Share:

QUETTA - A statue of Mir Chakar Azam Rind was installed under the auspices of Gwadar Development Author­ity (GDA) on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling of the statue by Director General of Gwa­dar Development Authority, Mujibur Rehman Qambrani said that Mir Cha­kar Khan Rind was holding an impor­tant place in Baloch history saying that from 1468 to 1565 AD, he was the great chief (Sardar) of Baloch. Chakar Azam had helped the Mughal Emperor Hamayun to re-conquer the Subcontinent, he is also considered as a folk hero of Baloch people, he said and added, Mir Chakar is also an important character in the famous poem of Hani Shai Murid. The DG said that his statue had been erected in Gwadar.