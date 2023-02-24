Share:

Ghulam Muhammad Dogar on Friday decided to move court against the denial of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore charge.

Dogar had been reinstated as Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) following the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC).

Ghulam Muhammad Dogar in his statement said despite Supreme Court’s order and notification, he is not been given charge of CCPO Lahore.

Punjab chief secretary, IG staff ‘denied’ receiving the documents, Ghulam Muhammad Dogar said. Upon denial, the copies of order were forwarded to the chief secretary and IG Punjab on their WhatsApp numbers, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) suspended the order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar’s transfer.

He informed the court that asked to transfer former Ghulam Dogar via verbal communication. The written application was received on January 24, and the application was accepted on February 6.