Share:

KARACHI - Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Thursday.

Chasing a relatively low target of 157, United got off to a blistering start as they hammered 80-1 in the powerplay, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rassie Van Der Dussen. Colin Munro departed earlier after making 9. Gurbaz, who smashed half century off just 24 balls, eventually played 31-ball 62 inning, hitting four biggies and seven fours.

He was caught by Tom KohlerCadmore off Usman Qadir at 91 while captain Shadab Khan’s (3) stay couldn’t last long as he was bowled by James Neesham. Dussen was run out after making 29-ball 42. Asif Ali and Azam Khan finished the match in style with 29 off 13 and 9 off 6 respectively. James Neesham took a wicket for 21 runs in two overs while Arshad Iqbal and Usman Qadir took one wicket each for 38 and 50 runs respectively.

Earlier when asked to bat first, Peshawar Zalmi posted 156-8 with captain Babar Azam finishing as top scorer with his unbeaten 75. Babar Azam and Muhammad Haris smashed 69 runs in the power play, hitting the bowlers all over the park. Muhammad Haris was the first man to depart as the Zalmi slipped from 76-0 to 99-5, with Hasan Ali taking three wickets. Muhammad Haris (40) was caught and bowled by Shadab Khan at 76 while Saim Ayub (3) was bowled by Mubasir Khan at 81. Then Hasan Ali took three wickets, including two in an over, as he dismissed Tom Kohler-Cadmore (1), Rovman Powel (0) and James Neesham (6).

Babar Azam held the wicket from one end but kept losing partners from the other end. Dasun Shanaka (11), Wahab Riaz (8) and Usman Qadir (7) also got out. Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam scored 75 off 58 balls, hitting seven fours and a six. Hasan Ali took three wickets for 35 runs in four overs while Shadab Khan finished with a wicket for 26 runs in four overs.