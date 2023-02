Share:

LAHORE - In a meet­ing presided over by the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, it was decided to digitize the Directorate General Public Relations, Punjab to develop it on modern lines. Secretary Infor­mation and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Additional Secretary Admin Farhat Jabin, Director General Rubina Af­zal and other officers attended the meeting held at DGPR Office.