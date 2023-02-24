Share:

Pakistan is confronted with the worst financial crisis due to decades of poor governance, abuse of power and resources, state expenses higher than revenues, import of luxury items, luxurious perks of paid and elected public office holders, patronization of real estate cartels with endless tax amnesty schemes, and more. The least that was expected was for the state and powerful stakeholders to realize that the status quo, vis-a-vis abuse of power and institutionalized tax evasion, must end. Unfortunately, except for lip service of adopting austerity measures, it is business as usual. Political leaders who hold no public office continue to use helicopters, which are for CM’s official business only, but instead are being misused for political campaigns and pick and drop at taxpayers’ expense by their party leaders.

During my recent trip to Karachi, the financial capital of Pakistan, I was shocked to discover that restaurants located along the seashore in DHA, with daily turnovers exceeding a few crores, refuse to accept credit cards and only allow cash payments. These high-end restaurants have ATM machines on their premises to facilitate customers who are not carrying cash. All this can only happen with the knowledge of FBR and the Cantonment Board. The provincial and city governments have waived toll tax from citizens who travel on a multi-lane highway to a posh gated housing society located about 65 KM away, owned by the biggest land tycoon. With such a callous attitude, there seems to be no concrete plan to tax the affluent sections of this country and instead expect those living in poverty to silently bear the burden of price escalation with higher indirect taxation. This is a country where almost 2.2 million shops exist, but hardly 30,000 pay taxes. Subsidies have been withdrawn from government hospitals and schools, while the paid elite get subsidized plots.

MALIK T ALI,

Karachi.