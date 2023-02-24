ISLAMABAD - Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese yesterday said that Italy and Pakistan have become great trade partners in the recent years.
He was addressing the launching ceremony of an Italian brand FPT in Pakistan here the other day. FPT is an Italian brand specialising in high-end qualitative generator sets. The envoy said the trade between Italy and Pakistan has increased manifold in the recent years. He said the business ties were set to grow further in the coming years. “The trade relationship is now in billions of Euros which is a positive sign for both the countries,” he said.
Ambassador Ferrarese said the Italian embassy in Pakistan supported all the companies who were interested in working in Pakistan.
“We have been supporting and will continue to support the improvement in the business ties between Pakistan and Italy,” he remarked. He said the launch of the FPT in Pakistan was good news for the country. PowerZone Engineering and Services has introduced FPT Industrial in Pakistan as the sole distributor of FPT products in the country.
In his keynote speech, top FPT executive Michelangelo Amelia said the European industrial footprint had enlarged during the years with operations in South America and Asia.
“Our product line up is capable to offer solution to several industrial applications from truck & bus to agricultural& construction machinery, industrial power units; power generation and marine industry,” he said.
Michelangelo said, “We have built up more than 538,000 engines, 260,000 axles and transmissions in 2021 of which 65 percent were destined for non captive customers.”