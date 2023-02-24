Share:

ISLAMABAD - Italian Ambassador to Pakistan An­dreas Ferrarese yesterday said that It­aly and Pakistan have become great trade partners in the recent years.

He was addressing the launching cer­emony of an Italian brand FPT in Pa­kistan here the other day. FPT is an Italian brand specialising in high-end qualitative generator sets. The envoy said the trade between Italy and Paki­stan has increased manifold in the re­cent years. He said the business ties were set to grow further in the coming years. “The trade relationship is now in billions of Euros which is a positive sign for both the countries,” he said.

Ambassador Ferrarese said the Ital­ian embassy in Pakistan supported all the companies who were interested in working in Pakistan.

“We have been supporting and will continue to support the improvement in the business ties between Pakistan and Italy,” he remarked. He said the launch of the FPT in Pakistan was good news for the country. PowerZone Engineering and Services has introduced FPT Indus­trial in Pakistan as the sole distributor of FPT products in the country.

In his keynote speech, top FPT ex­ecutive Michelangelo Amelia said the European industrial footprint had en­larged during the years with opera­tions in South America and Asia.

“Our product line up is capable to of­fer solution to several industrial ap­plications from truck & bus to agri­cultural& construction machinery, industrial power units; power genera­tion and marine industry,” he said.

Michelangelo said, “We have built up more than 538,000 engines, 260,000 axles and transmissions in 2021 of which 65 percent were destined for non captive customers.”