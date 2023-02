Share:

In an effort to fill the jails in their court arrest drive, 80 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers including Fayazul Hassan, Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Abbasi, Waheed Qasim and Ijaz Khan Jazi were arrested on Friday.

Fayazul Hassan reached Committee Chowk in the form of a rally and presented himself for arrest and he voluntarily sat in the police van. Mr Chauhan said neither he nor his family would seek the bail and 10 PTI workers also got themselves arrested with him.