Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that elections would be held at its due time and date and there was no possibility of early elections as PTI was making propaganda to divert public attention.The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible to conduct free and fair elections in the country, he expressed. Talking to a private news channel, he said the chairman of PTI Imran Khan had damaged the economy and other departments of the country. Replying to a question, he said people are facing problems due to the price hike that had been created by the PTI government.