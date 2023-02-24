Share:

MARDAN - FAFEN, TDEA, and IRSP co-hosted a training workshop for journal­ists titled “Technical Reporting on Women’s Issues in Various Phases of Elections”.?

During the workshop, it was em­phasized that female participation in the electoral process is an ur­gent need and various issues faced by female voters during the elec­tion process were discussed. It was stated that every woman, like men, is required to vote in elec­tions. ?Voting in elections is re­quired for every woman just like men?, Aziz Ahmed, Project Coordi­nator of a Non-Governmental Or­ganization IRSP.

According to Aziz Ahmed, a good leader can be brought forward with the proper use of it, and the country can only develop with true democracy. He went on to say that while the differences of col­our, race, religion, and caste have been eliminated from the world, there are still some that can be eliminated through the power of the vote.

He stated that it is everyone’s re­sponsibility to emphasise the im­portance of voting in their villag­es and regions, and especially to register female voters in villages because we have more than 50% women. He went on to say that it is unfortunate that the number of women on the voter rolls is so low