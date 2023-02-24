Share:

Following the recent rise in bilateral tensions and worsening security situation, a Pakistani delegation visited Kabul this week to hold talks with Afghan officials on security-related matters, including counter-terrorism measures. This was an extremely important visit in light of how the TTP has significantly stepped up its operations around the country and the recent closure of the Torkham border. While initial reports suggest that the talks were encouraging based on the assurances given by the interim government officials, it remains to be seen if the Afghan Taliban will act on its promises this time around.

As expected, the two sides discussed the growing threat of terrorism in the region, particularly from the banned militant groups TTP and ISKP. In addition to this, the Afghan side stressed on the need for cordial relations and expansion of commercial and economic relations between the two countries, which should be insulated from political and security problems. While such sentiments are appreciated in principle, the fact of the matter is that the security threat for Pakistan has escalated significantly, and healthy ties can only be maintained if Kabul does not allow its soil to be used against Afghanistan.

The TTP, which has ideological and operational linkages with the Afghan Taliban, executed more than 100 operations last year. In fact, recent statistics reveal that January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives—a 139 percent spike—and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.

There is sufficient evidence pointing to the fact that TTP leaders are based in Afghanistan, and that militants take advantage of the porous border to infiltrate the other side and conduct attacks. While the Afghan government denies these allegations, and claims that it exercises little influence over the activities of such groups, the truth is that it is a matter of will and capacity. With regards to the former, Islamabad will have to be more stern and transactional in its engagements going forward if it is to solicit any cooperation from the Afghan government. As far as capacity issues are concerned, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto’s recent statement urging the international community for counter-terrorism assistance is the way to go.

While Kabul has pushed back against the statement and has said that Pakistan should discuss bilateral issues face-to-face, the fact of the matter is that bilateral talks have not helped thus far, and also the threat is not just limited to Pakistan. Islamabad must adopt a results-based approach in dealing with the Afghan government and must hold it accountable for its inaction against terror groups.