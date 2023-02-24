Share:

KARACHI - Karachi police arrested a girl involved in lifting motorcycles by impersonating a boy on Thursday. The arrest was carried out by Ittehad Town police. The accused was identified as Samreen alias Masha. The Keamari senior superintendent of police (SSP) said that the girl used to steal motorcycles from different areas in the guise of boys and sell them in Hub Chowki, Balochistan. “A motorcycle that had been stolen from the limits of Darakhshan police station was also recovered from her possession. The accused was handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further investigation,” he added. Meanwhile, Sir Syed police also arrested three suspects involved in bike lifting. “The accused were identified as Salman, Waseem and Zohaib,” police said. “A stolen motorcycle was recovered from the possession of the accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have been involved in theft of dozens of motorcycles,” they added. Furthermore, Shahrah-e-Faisal police busted a four-member dacoit gang in Gulistan-e-Johar. “The accused were involved in street crime incidents. They were identified as Arbaaz, Tanveer, Shamla, and Shakir,” the East senior superintendent of police (SSP) said. “Four pistols were also recovered from the possession of the accused,” he added.