Petitioner tells court his martyred brother’s salary, arrears not being paid.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed an applica­tion after the heir of the martyred policeman got an employment.

A three-member SC bench com­prising Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Jus­tice Athar Minallah heard the case and also dismissed the petition re­garding non-payment of salary to the heirs of the martyred consta­ble of Peshawar after the heir of the martyr got a job.

During the course of proceed­ings, Justice Athar Minallah said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was buying luxu­ry vehicles and helicopters and asked why did it not had money to pay the heirs of the martyrs?

He said that a martyr sacrifices for the nation and the KP government had shown extreme indifference in giving their right to the heirs of the martyr. The heirs of the police offi­cers who sacrificed their lives had to file lawsuits, he added. He said that the government should pay them compensation so that they did not have to go to court.

The brother of the martyred con­stable said that he was given a job but according to the package, his brother’s salary and arrears were not being paid.

The court said that the govern­ment package was applicable to those martyred till 2003 while Javed Ali was martyred in 2001 and the 2001 grant did not include full salary and allowances. It included giving a job to the heir of the mar­tyr and the job of ASI was given who after being promoted was now SHO, the heir of the martyr has been giv­en a job, hence this application was dismissed, it added.

The petitioner said that there were seven people who were mar­tyred with his brother, and the heirs of these seven martyrs were being paid salaries and arrears while he was being discriminated against.