PESHAWAR - KP Caretaker Min­ister for Minerals Haji Ghafran has stated that we must all contribute to national development and pro­gress. We must reform the outdated system to create new investment opportunities in the province.

The provincial caretaker minister directed miner­al department officers that, despite the expiration of the legal lease period in various districts of the prov­ince, inactive lease projects be advertised to the pub­lic, particularly investors, through alternative trans­parent auctions following the applicable laws.

In this regard, he directed the Minerals Department to provide the necessary information as soon as pos­sible. He emphasised the importance of welcoming investors in light of the province’s abundance of nat­ural mineral resources. During a briefing on various Minerals department projects, he issued these in­structions and directives.

The caretaker minister was given a detailed brief­ing on the department’s various projects.

The briefing informed him that the Minerals De­partment’s affairs are being managed under the Minerals Development Act 2017, and that, in addi­tion to the increase in provincial income, environ­mental protection, training, worker welfare, and providing better investment opportunities are be­ing prioritised.