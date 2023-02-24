PESHAWAR - KP Caretaker Minister for Minerals Haji Ghafran has stated that we must all contribute to national development and progress. We must reform the outdated system to create new investment opportunities in the province.
The provincial caretaker minister directed mineral department officers that, despite the expiration of the legal lease period in various districts of the province, inactive lease projects be advertised to the public, particularly investors, through alternative transparent auctions following the applicable laws.
In this regard, he directed the Minerals Department to provide the necessary information as soon as possible. He emphasised the importance of welcoming investors in light of the province’s abundance of natural mineral resources. During a briefing on various Minerals department projects, he issued these instructions and directives.
The caretaker minister was given a detailed briefing on the department’s various projects.
The briefing informed him that the Minerals Department’s affairs are being managed under the Minerals Development Act 2017, and that, in addition to the increase in provincial income, environmental protection, training, worker welfare, and providing better investment opportunities are being prioritised.