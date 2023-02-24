Share:

ISLAMABAD - Almost 32 years have passed but the vic­tims of Kunan-Poshpura mass rape in the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are still awaiting justice.

According to the details, on 23rd February 1991, Indian army mass raped around 100 Kashmiri women in Kunan-Poshpura of Kapwara area in the IIOJK. The mass rape was actu­ally a reply to the firing on Indian sol­diers. On 17 March, 1991, as many as 53 Kashmiri women told an inquiry commission headed by then chief jus­tice Jammu and Kashmir that they were raped by the Indian military per­sonnel. Medical examinations conduct­ed between 15-21 March, 1991, con­firmed rape and sexual torture on 32 Kashmiri women.

A report released by the US State De­partment in 1992 also said that irrefu­table proofs were available on the mass rape claims. Locals, then, constituted a commission on their own to look into the allegations but the Indian govern­ment abolished it forcefully. The Indi­an government termed the allegations propaganda against the military. The Indian government also transferred many police officers at that time in a bid to cover what could be called no less than a tragedy.

So far, many international human rights organizations have demand­ed the Indian government to launch a probe into the incident. But the culprits are still roaming freely under the state patronage. It is widely believed that the Indian government has been using rape as a tactic to suppress the indigenous Kashmiri freedom movement.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that In­dia was using mass rape as tactic to suppress Kashmiri freedom move­ment. Moulvi Bashir Irfani, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Shababul Muslimeen and a senior leader of the All Parties Hurri­yat Conference (APHC), has expressed regret that despite the passage of dec­ades, justice has not been provided to victims of Kunan-Poshpura mass rape.

In a message from jail, Bashir Ahmad Irfani said that India is using various tactics, including gang rape to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris. He is unlawfully detained in Indian il­legally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported,

He noted that the Kunan-Poshpura mass rape was a black chapter in the history of Kashmir when Indian troops entered the village and raped dozens of women regardless of age. He said that the Kashmiri people had made all kinds of sacrifices for the freedom of their land from Indian subjugation.

Irfani said that on February 22 and 23, 1991, Indian troops mass raped about 100 women in the Kunan and Poshpura areas of the Kupwara dis­trict. Despite the passage of many dec­ades, the criminals are scot-free, while victims are still seeking justice. He strongly condemned the tragedy and termed it as an ugly stain on the face of India’s so-called democracy.

Showing serious concern over confis­cating properties of poor Kashmiri peo­ple, Irfani appealed to the internation­al community to take notice of these violations and fulfil its responsibilities regarding the grant of Kashmiris’ fun­damental right, the right to self-deter­mination, as per UN resolutions.