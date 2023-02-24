Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to enhance the welfare oriented projects for the Force, Lahore Police has continued to take measures to provide quality education to the children of its martyrs, in-service and retired em­ployees. SSP Administration Lahore Atif Nazir had a meeting with the regional director and branches principals of a well-known private educational group today at Capital City Police Headquar­ters. Regional Director Institution Prof. Muhammad Afzal, Principals of different branches including Prof. Usman Munir, Prof. Syed Mustajab Haider, Prof. Ad­eel Munawar, Prof. Raheel Sabar, Prof. Tayyab and Prof. Dr. Saber Hussain were among those who met the SSP Adminis­tration .Assistant Director Capital City Police Headquarters Hafiz Naveed, Of­fice Superintendent Muhammad Anwar, Incharge General Branch Ali Haider and other concerned officers were present on this occasion. SSP Admin Atif Na­zir while talking to the members of the delegation lauded the initiatives of the private educational institution for provi­sion of quality education to the children of police martyrs, retired and in-service employees and said that the Lahore Po­lice would make maximum use of the MoU signed between the Punjab Police and the private educational institu­tion including free education, uniforms, scholarships and other related facili­ties. Regional Director Prof. Muhammad Afzal while informing SSP Admin Atif Nazir about the details of the MOU said that his educational institution greatly acknowledges and values the services of brave Officers and officials of Lahore police who sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty to protect the lives and property of the citizens. He said under the MoU between the Punjab Police and the educational institution; the children of the police martyrs have been provided absolutely free education and uniform facilities in all schools and colleges of the group. He said that children of serving and retired employees would be given 50 per cent discount on admission, tu­ition fee and uniform purchase. More­over, the highly qualified daughters of the martyrs of Lahore police would be provided jobs on special quota in their educational institutions, he said. Pro­fessor Muhammad Afzal further said that a maximum number of children of sick police officers would be ad­mitted in their schools and colleges. SSP Admin Atif Nazir appreciated the excellent facilities including free and discount based quality education as well as uniforms provided by the management of the educational in­stitution for the continuation of the educational process of the children of police officers and thanked the man­agement and principals on behalf of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.