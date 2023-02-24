PESHAWAR - The police in a joint search and strike operation searched 23 houses and arrested several suspects, in the jurisdiction of Shabqadar police station, Charsadda.
Led by DSP Shabqadar Qazi Ismatullah Khan and SHO Police Station Shabqadar, Dawood Khan, the operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Charsadda, Mohammad Arif. Several raids were conducted on targeted houses and hideouts of criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of 12 people, including six suspects and two absconders, besides recovering weapons and drugs.
During the operation, one SMG, three pistols, 121 grams of ice, and 110 cartridges were recovered from the accused arrested. Two facilitators were also arrested during the operation.