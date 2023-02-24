Share:

PESHAWAR - The police in a joint search and strike operation searched 23 houses and arrested several suspects, in the jurisdic­tion of Shabqadar police station, Charsadda.

Led by DSP Shabqadar Qazi Is­matullah Khan and SHO Police Sta­tion Shabqadar, Dawood Khan, the operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Charsadda, Mo­hammad Arif. Several raids were conducted on targeted houses and hideouts of criminal elements, re­sulting in the arrest of 12 peo­ple, including six suspects and two absconders, besides recovering weapons and drugs.

During the operation, one SMG, three pistols, 121 grams of ice, and 110 cartridges were recovered from the accused arrested. Two fa­cilitators were also arrested dur­ing the operation.