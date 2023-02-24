Share:

The Lahore High Court on Friday suspended Punjab caretaker government notification and restored Murree as district.

LHC Justice Tanver Sultan heard the case and suspended the notification of the caretaker government.

Recently, the LHC also restored Gujrat as division and Wazirabad as district.

The Mohsin Naqvi-led caretaker government on February 15 had suspended the notifications for creation of the new administrative division of Gujrat, districts of Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu, besides Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah tehsils, till the holding of general elections in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi last year had announced formation of five new districts in the province.

He approved the formation of five new districts, elevating the status of Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu districts. He had said that he has fulfilled the promise made to the Punjab citizens.