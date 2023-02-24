Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that the federal cabinet had declassified the Toshakhana record from 2002, and it would be placed on its website.

An additional attorney general made the state­ment before Justice Asim Hafeez, who was hear­ing a petition for provision of complete details of Toshakhana gifts. Federal Cabinet Secretary Azaz Dar, along with Toshakhana record, appeared during the proceedings.

The law officer submitted that the record was be­ing declassified to the extent of purchasers only. He said the record of foreign dignitaries who gifted these items was not being provided. While responding to a court query, he submitted that the record prior to 2002 was not computerised. The court ordered the cabinet secretary to submit the record of Toshakhana prior to 2002 also, on the next date of hearing, adding that the record of personalities, who gifted the items, should also be submitted in chamber.