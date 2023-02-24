Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

However, cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kurram and Waziristan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta ten degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar eleven, Gilgit six, Muzaffarabad nine and Murree five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula and very cold and dry weather is expected in Leh while dry in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramula and Shopian two degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus ten degree centigrade.