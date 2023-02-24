RAWALPINDI - A woman was killed during an exchange of heavy firing between drug mafia and police while another man was shot dead by his rivals here on Thursday.
The both incident took place in Bagha Sheikhan, the limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat. According to police spokesman, a police team carried out a raid on a drug den located being operated by Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Danial and Ameer Zada at Bagha Sheikhan. The raiding party had held a smuggler namely Ameer Zada besides recovering 2300 grams of heroin from his possession. He said that some women came out from house of drug peddlers and started resistance with police to obtain release of Ameer Zada whereas the drug dealers also opened firing on cops. Resultantly, some woman suffered bullet injuries and one of them died due to fatal injuries. Police also retaliated and the drug pushers fled from the scene. Heavy contingent of police, led by SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, reached at the shop and cordoned off the area. The body of woman was moved to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered against the attackers while raids are being carried out to fleeing accused, he said. A large number of heirs and area people had accused police of killing woman during firing and blocked GT Road for traffic movement. The protestors chanted slogans against police and demanded the Chief Minister Punjab and IG to initiate legal action against the police party which murdered woman. In yet another incident, a man namely Wajahat Malik was gunned down in same locality allegedly by his opponents over family dispute, according to sources. They said that Wajahat Malik is said to be leading a terror gang 222 as head of Bagha Sheikhan. Police moved the body to hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the killers, they said. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took notice of the incidents and has ordered SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi and SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar to arrest the fleeing killers of man and woman.