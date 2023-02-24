Share:

RAWALPINDI - A woman was killed during an exchange of heavy firing between drug mafia and police while an­other man was shot dead by his rivals here on Thursday.

The both incident took place in Bagha Sheikhan, the limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat. According to police spokesman, a police team carried out a raid on a drug den located being op­erated by Muhammad Ar­shad, Muhammad Danial and Ameer Zada at Bagha Sheikhan. The raiding party had held a smuggler name­ly Ameer Zada besides re­covering 2300 grams of her­oin from his possession. He said that some women came out from house of drug ped­dlers and started resistance with police to obtain re­lease of Ameer Zada where­as the drug dealers also opened firing on cops. Re­sultantly, some woman suf­fered bullet injuries and one of them died due to fatal in­juries. Police also retaliated and the drug pushers fled from the scene. Heavy con­tingent of police, led by SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, reached at the shop and cordoned off the area. The body of wom­an was moved to hospital for autopsy. A case has been reg­istered against the attackers while raids are being car­ried out to fleeing accused, he said. A large number of heirs and area people had accused police of killing woman during firing and blocked GT Road for traffic movement. The protestors chanted slogans against po­lice and demanded the Chief Minister Punjab and IG to initiate legal action against the police party which mur­dered woman. In yet anoth­er incident, a man namely Wajahat Malik was gunned down in same locality alleg­edly by his opponents over family dispute, according to sources. They said that Wa­jahat Malik is said to be lead­ing a terror gang 222 as head of Bagha Sheikhan. Police moved the body to hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the killers, they said. CPO Syed Khalid Me­hmood Hamdani took notice of the incidents and has or­dered SSP Operations Mu­hammad Amir Khan Niazi and SP Saddar Division Mu­hammad Nabeel Khokhar to arrest the fleeing killers of man and woman.