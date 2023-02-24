Share:

SARGODHA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Thursday said her party was not afraid of holding elections. Our par­ty is preparing for the elections and the PML-N will come to power with a huge majority, she said while ad­dressing party workers’ convention in Sargodha on Thursday. She said that Imran Khan is responsible for the cur­rent economic crises in the country and his politics was based on false slogans, re­venge and deceiving people. The PML-N chief organiser said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman ruled the country for nearly four years and “de­stroyed the economy”. But, now he was blaming the Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) government for his mistakes, she added. She said that Imran Khan was used by conspirators against Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N supremo was pun­ished through false cases. Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan keeps saying that his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leaders said that the nation had rejected the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ of the PTI, and it flopped before even taking off. She said the PTI chairman wanted to use innocent workers of his party for his vested interests.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah told the convention participants that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to use his party workers for his designs. He said Imran Khan wanted to hold the whole country hostage again, but the govern­ment would not allow him this time.

Rana Sanaullah welcomed the suo motu notice taken by the chief justice of Paki­stan about elections in Punjab and Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa.

MNA Mohsin Ranjha, Federal Parlia­mentary Secretary MNA Hamid Hameed, District President PML-N Chaudhry Ab­dul Razzaq Dhilon, General Secretary PML-N Sargodha Rana Munawar Ghous, local party representatives and a large of workers were present at the conven­tion. Maryam also asked the judiciary to assess its ‘basic responsibility’ before evaluating the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on conducting the gen­eral polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. “You sat down to evaluate the election commission’s responsibility. Definitely examine it, but have you ever assessed your own basic responsibility?” the politician asked.

Maryam’s demand came a day after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took a suo motu notice of an ap­parent delay in polls in the Punjab and KP provinces. The bench was formed two days after President Dr Arif Alvi fixed April 9 as the date for elections to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP.

Without taking any names, she asked: “Does the dam waley baba [former chief justice Saqib Nisar] know where Pakistan stands today? Do Baba Reh­mat and [ex-CJP Asif Saeed] Khosa sa­hib know where the country stands today?” When the PML-N leader was speaking to the crowd photographs of five people including two senior judges of the top court were being run on a TV screen behind her. “These five people vis­ible on the screen are responsible for Pa­kistan’s current situation. This cabal of five is responsible,” she said, which in­cluded two incumbent SC judges.

Maryam added that the former In­ter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen re­tired Faiz Hamid was the ringleader as he wanted to become the army chief.

“Faiz Hamid wanted to become the chief. He needed a political face,” she claimed. The politician reiterated that the traces of Hamid still exist. “Faiz Hamid does not love Imran Khan. There is fear of the crimes they have committed in the last five years. He made billions of rupees and transferred them to the Gulf coun­tries,” she said, adding that while Nawaz was the people’s representative, the for­mer spy chief chose the “watch-stealer” Khan. She added that Imran Khan is go­ing into history’s dustbin and criticised him for not showing the leadership qual­ities which her father Nawaz Sharif pos­sessed. “Prisons for workers and bails for oneself,” she said while joking about the PTI chief being afraid of going to jail and also avoiding the courts.