PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Technical Education Adnan Jalil addressing the convo­cation of Abasyn University in Pe­shawar emphasised the impor­tance of education for the youth.

He added that a country can achieve greatness by focusing on science, arts, and hard work. He did, however, admit that Pakistan is currently at a critical juncture in its history; with serious challeng­es to emerge at the national and global levels and that our highly educated youth are our last hope for successfully dealing with all such challenges.