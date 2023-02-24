PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Technical Education Adnan Jalil addressing the convocation of Abasyn University in Peshawar emphasised the importance of education for the youth.
He added that a country can achieve greatness by focusing on science, arts, and hard work. He did, however, admit that Pakistan is currently at a critical juncture in its history; with serious challenges to emerge at the national and global levels and that our highly educated youth are our last hope for successfully dealing with all such challenges.