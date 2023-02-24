Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman, Senate Stand­ing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said un­der ongoing economic crisis, the armed forces of Pakistan stood with the nation and expressed resolve to tackle the challenges and inflation by remaining operation­ally efficient within the lim­ited available resources. The chairman while presiding over an in-camera meeting of the Committee held here said, “We are together in our determination to conserve resources and take auster­ity measures for ensuring rational utilization of public funds.” The committee re­viewed in detail the PDSP proposed by the Ministry for the year 2023-2024. The committee was briefed in detail on the status of vari­ous projects under PSDP, to include costing, duration, throw forward and project­ed demand. The committee after threadbare discussion approved the budgetary proposals for PSDP, 2023-24, a news release said.