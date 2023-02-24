ISLAMABAD - Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said under ongoing economic crisis, the armed forces of Pakistan stood with the nation and expressed resolve to tackle the challenges and inflation by remaining operationally efficient within the limited available resources. The chairman while presiding over an in-camera meeting of the Committee held here said, “We are together in our determination to conserve resources and take austerity measures for ensuring rational utilization of public funds.” The committee reviewed in detail the PDSP proposed by the Ministry for the year 2023-2024. The committee was briefed in detail on the status of various projects under PSDP, to include costing, duration, throw forward and projected demand. The committee after threadbare discussion approved the budgetary proposals for PSDP, 2023-24, a news release said.
