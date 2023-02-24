Share:

MULTAN - A new strategy has been evolved to highlight the performance of the South Punjab Secretariat in the media. A meeting of PROs of administrative departments of South Punjab was held in this regard which was attended by PRO to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Muhammad Asghar Khan, SOG department of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, PRO health department Asadullah Shahzad, PRO Agriculture department Abdul Samad, PRO Housing department Jalaluddin and others. Various decisions were taken at the meeting to highlight the efficiency of the South Punjab Secretariat in Media in a better way to pay focus on news based on public service delivery and on the provision of relief to the public and to publicize the prominent success stories of administrative departments.

In addition, public complaints received through the media will be brought to the notice of the authorities and their implementation will be ensured. Besides, the coordination with the media will also be improved further while the liaison between the PROs of administrative departments of South Punjab will also be made more effective. POLICE OFFICIALS GET COMMENDATION CERTIFICATES Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary awarded commendation certificates to the senior police officers over better security arrangements during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

City Police Officer Multan Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, SSP Regional Investigation branch Muhammad Naeem Shahid, SP Cantt Ali Qazi, SP City Babar Iftikhar and SP Headquarters Muhammad Ashraf were among those who received the certificates. Speaking on this occasion, the RPO said that the best security arrangements during the PSL matches were the result of teamwork.

AUSTERITY MEASURES: CUSTOMS DESISTS USING LUXURY VEHICLES Following the government directions regarding austerity measures, Collectorate Customs (Enforcement) discontinued the use of luxury cars for the utility of public money rationally. A spokesperson for Customs said on Thursday that keeping in view the extraordinary financial crunch the country was faced with, the department and to conserve resources, Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has issued to enforce austerity measures during the current fiscal year. He said that the collectorate immediately discontinued usage of luxury vehicles. The step would curtail expenditure to reduce financial deficit, he concluded.