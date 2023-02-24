Share:

ATTOCK - NHMP officers on the instructions of higher authorities organised Road Safety Programme in Gov­ernment High School Dhok Laham near Kharpa Interchange under the management of Principal Nis­ar Ali Malik.

The students were briefed on road crossing, pitfalls of under­age driving, age eligibility for motorcycle driving license and other important safety meas­ures. A similar session was also conducted in Superior College Pindi Gheb. At the end of the pro­gramme, there was a road safety quiz in which the students took great interest.

For positive activities, football was gifted to school students by Mo­torway Police CPEC and first aid boxes were also given to school and college administration