ATTOCK - NHMP officers on the instructions of higher authorities organised Road Safety Programme in Government High School Dhok Laham near Kharpa Interchange under the management of Principal Nisar Ali Malik.
The students were briefed on road crossing, pitfalls of underage driving, age eligibility for motorcycle driving license and other important safety measures. A similar session was also conducted in Superior College Pindi Gheb. At the end of the programme, there was a road safety quiz in which the students took great interest.
For positive activities, football was gifted to school students by Motorway Police CPEC and first aid boxes were also given to school and college administration