LAHORE - The Na­tional Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), through its concerted efforts, has succeeded in controlling material theft inci­dents on the transmission lines, passing through remote areas of Sindh. According to a spokesman for the NTDC, the company has intensified its efforts for protec­tion of transmission lines passing through the Sindh remote areas. In this regard, regular patrolling is being carried out by the NTDC security staff with the support of local community and assistance from the law-enforcement agen­cies. As a result, incidents of theft on the transmission lines have been reduced and miscreants, involved in these criminal activi­ties, have been apprehended. The NTDC is also mulling over the op­tion to employ people from the local communities of Sindh for protection of the lines, through its corporate social responsibil­ity. Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan com­mended the efforts of the Security Directorate and Transmission Line patrolling teams in this regard.