Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Board of Directors of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in its meeting held on 22nd February at OGDCL head office, announced the financial results for the half quarter ended 31st December, 2022 of fiscal year 2022-23. Net sales revenue clocked at Rs.203.235 billion translating to profit after tax of Rs. 95.011 billion and earnings per share of Rs. 22.09. The Board of Directors announced an interim cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 @ Rs. 2.25 per share i.e. 22.50 percent. This is in addition to interim dividend already paid @ Rs.1.75 per share i.e. 17.50 percent to its shareholders. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on March 07, 2023. During the period under review, the company paid Rs. 57.835 billion on account of taxation. On the exploration and development side company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities. The Share Transfer Books of the company will be closed from March 08, 2023 to March 10, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block “B”, S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi 74400 at the close of business on March 07, 2023 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees. The Board of Directors appreciated the efforts of the management for taking effective steps for the implementation of company’s aggressive exploration program.