ATTOCK - A pedestrian was killed while another was injured as two passenger vans indulge in road race runs over pedestrians on GT road near Burhan in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Thursday. Police sources while quoting the passengers and injured persons said that the drivers of the two passenger vans were indulged in road rage rammed into electric poll after knocking pedestrians.

As result, 40 years old Kashif Rehan, a NADRA employee was died on the spot while 50 years old Noor Muhammad was injured critically. Police registered a case against the van drivers and launched a haunt to arrest them who managed to flee from the scene successfully