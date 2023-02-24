Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Thursday said that Pakistan is a sovereign country and is free to have relations with any state in the world.

Speaking at a weekly news brief­ing here, Foreign Office spokesper­son Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pa­kistan desired friendly ties with all the counties. Questioned about the US State Department Counsellor Derek Chollet’s recent statement regarding the Pakistan-China rela­tions, the spokesperson said Paki­stan being a sovereign state exercis­es the right to choose its economic partners from around the globe on mutually beneficially basis.

Baloch said Pakistan considers Chi­na as an all-weather strategic cooper­ative partner. “China has been a con­sistent, generous and steadfast friend that has stood by Pakistan for the last several decades. She said Pakistani nation is proud of its friendship with China which has always come to Paki­stan’s assistance when was needed,” she added. The spokesperson said Pakistan was concerned over the se­curity of Palestinian people.

Commenting on the recent vio­lence in the West Bank where eleven Palestinians people have been mar­tyred by Israeli forces, said: “we con­demn all acts that lead to the killing of innocent civilians including in oc­cupied Palestinian territories.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s position on Palestine was consis­tent. “We support a comprehensive approach for resolution of Palestin­ian question,” she said. Baloch said Pakistan had maintained that there should be a total withdrawal of Is­rael from the occupied Arab territo­ries including Jerusalem.

“There should be restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to exercise self-determination and sovereignty in an independent and viable State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital,” she said.

She called for a just resolution to the plight of Palestinian refugees in accordance with the UN Gener­al Assembly resolution. The spokes­person said Pakistan remains con­cerned at the ongoing human rights violations in Indian illegally occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir. She said Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against grave human rights vi­olations in the occupied territory.

She said we will also continue to “extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri broth­ers and sisters for the just and peace­ful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.”

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan and Afghanistan had been discussing all aspects of co­operation to confront the terrorism that emanates from Kabul.

About the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Baloch said Pakistan believes that peace and dialogue are important in resolution of this conflict as well.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will host a one day conference on ‘Wom­en in Islam: Understanding the Rights and Identity of Women in the Islam­ic World’ on the 8th of next month at the UN headquarters on the sidelines of the 67th session of the UN Commis­sion on the Status of Women.